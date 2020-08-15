US report on seized Iran oil cargoes false – Middle East Monitor

Iran has actually verified that US reports on the taking of Iranian fuel cargoes aboard ships bound for Venezuela are false, Iranian media reported on Friday.

Press TELEVISION reported notified Iranian sources mentioning that the fuel deliveries in concern had actually currently been acquired and spent for, which neither the vessels bring them nor the deliveries themselves were connected to Iran.

According to Press TELEVISION, The Wall Street Journal reported US authorities on Thursday declaring that the US federal government had for the very first time seized vessels presumably bring Iranian fuel to Venezuela, in an effort to magnify its project of optimal pressure versus Tehran.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US had recently seized four vessels— called Luna, Pandi, Bering and Bella– on the high seas which they were being moved to Houston, Texas.