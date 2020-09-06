US regulator examines Rio Tinto whistleblower claims over Oyu Tolgoi

US regulators are examining claims from a whistleblower that Rio Tinto was aware of problems at a huge copper development in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert months before the global miner revealed the project was running late and over budget.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing the allegations made by Richard Bowley, a British national who worked for Rio’s copper business in Mongolia between 2017 and 2019, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

They said the SEC had not decided whether to a launch an investigation. The US financial watchdog charged Rio in 2017 with fraud for inflating the value of coal assets in Mozambique, an allegation the company has denied and said it will fight.

The SEC and Mr Bowley declined to comment.

The underground expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is one of Rio’s most important projects and will increase its production of copper, at a time when the shift to renewable energy is driving demand for the metal for use in electric vehicles and wind turbines.

However, the development has been a continued source of headache for the company and chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques, who is under fire in Australia after Rio blew up a sacred 46,000-year-old Aboriginal rock shelter to make way for a mine expansion.

Mr Bowley, who is suing…