US reduces aid to Armenia. President Biden offers only $ 24 million to Armenia. There is no number of aid to Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of America informs.

It is planned to provide $ 24 million to Armenia, which is $ 21 million less than the amount provided by the Congress a few weeks ago for the 2022 fiscal year and approved by the US President.

“We are disappointed that President Biden’s annual budget, which was released following a government report stating that it has provided more than $ 164 million in military assistance to Azerbaijan, is slightly more than $ 24 million and does not include any specific funds to help Artsakh. “- said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America.

Hamparian added that they expect their colleagues in the Congress, community activists, to work on the allocation process to dramatically increase US aid to both Artsakh and Armenia.

To note, the US budget for 2023 includes $ 23,405,000 in foreign aid դոլար $ 600,000 in military assistance to Armenia.