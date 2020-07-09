US records over 58,000 new cases in a single day – Panorama

US records over 58,000 new cases, bringing total past 3 million, ABC news reported. According to the source, a pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 550,000 people worldwide.

Over 12 million people throughout the world have been clinically determined to have COVID-19, the illness caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States is among the most worst-affected country, with more than 3 million diagnosed cases and at the least 132,309 deaths, the origin said.