US puts sanctions on ally of Zimbabwe president

The US has imposed sanctions on a close business ally of Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa who was until this year the partner of global commodity trader Trafigura in the African nation.

Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his Sakunda group were blacklisted on Wednesday by the US Treasury, which said that the businessman used “opaque business dealings and his ongoing relationship with President Mnangagwa” to improperly amass wealth in the shortage-plagued country.

Both the opposition and figures within Mr Mnangagwa’s own ruling Zanu-PF party have accused Mr Tagwirei of “state capture”, or systematic looting of public resources, while ordinary Zimbabweans are suffering from the collapse of the local currency and triple-digit inflation.

Mr Tagwirei has become popularly known as “Queen Bee” over the allegations of state capture, which Sakunda has denied.

“Tagwirei and other Zimbabwean elites have derailed economic development and harmed the Zimbabwean people through corruption,” Justin Muzinich, deputy secretary in the US Treasury, said.

The sanctions will prevent Americans from dealing with Mr Tagwirei or Sakunda. Mr Tagwirei did not respond to a request for comment on the sanctions designation.

Mr Tagwirei “has utilised his relationships with high level Zimbabwean…