US probing alleged TikTok violations of children’s privacy – Armenian News

The Federal Trade Commission and the US Justice Department want into allegations that popular app TikTok failed to surpass a 2019 agreement directed at protecting children’s privacy, Reuters reports, citing two people interviewed by the agencies.

The development is reported to be the latest bump in the street for the short video company, that is popular with teens. TikTok has seen scrutiny, including from the national security-focused Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, rise sharply because of its Chinese parent corporation.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the United States is “certainly looking at” banning TikTok, suggesting it shared information with the Chinese government, a charge it denied.