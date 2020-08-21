US presidential election 2020 poll tracker

The FEET poll tracker is based upon information fromReal Clear Politics We compute poll averages for Biden and Trump in each state utilizing an exponential decay formula, which provides more weight to current surveys. We then utilize these averages to figure out whether a state is ‘solid’, ‘leaning’, or a‘toss-up’ States where the distinction in between the 2 prospects is more than 10 portion points are categorized as ‘solid’, while those with a distinction of less than 5 portion points are categorized as ‘toss-up’ states. If a state has less than 2 surveys in the previous 60 days, we utilize the Cook Political Report Electoral College Ratings to categorise it. We think about Cook’s ‘likely’ and ‘lean’ states ‘leaning’ in our category. Historical results information originates from the Federal Election Commission andDaily Kos For a number of hours on June 23, we consisted of states with just one poll.

Most states utilize a ‘winner-takes-all’ technique to assign electoral college votes: the winner of the state’s popular vote gets all of its electoral votes. In Maine and Nebraska, nevertheless, the winner in each congressional district gets one electoral vote and the statewide winner is granted 2 electoral votes.