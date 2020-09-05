US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Vows Strong Policy Supporting Tibet

Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed what he called the “deafening silence” of President Donald Trump on the concern of China’s human rights abuses in Tibet, stating he would be a strong protector of Tibetans’ cultural and spiritual rights.

“As President, I’ll put worths back at the center of American diplomacy,” Biden stated in aSept 3 declaration.

“I’ll meet with [exiled Tibetan spiritual leader] His Holiness the Dalai Lama, appoint a new Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, and insist that the Chinese government restore access to Tibet for U.S. citizens, including our diplomats and journalists,” Biden stated.

“My administration will [also] sanction Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet, and step up support for the Tibetan people, including by expanding Tibetan language services at Radio Free Asia and Voice of America to get information from the outside world into Tibet,” Biden stated.

Biden likewise vowed to deal with U.S. allies to press Beijing to go back to talks with “representatives of the Tibetan people” to accomplish higher liberties and autonomy in the previously independent Himalayan nation, which China took control of by force almost 70 years back.

Nine rounds of talks were held in between envoys of the Dalai Lama and …