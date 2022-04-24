VOA – The White House on April 24 released a message from US President Joe Biden on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, in which the US President again used the term “genocide”, emphasizing: “We are committed to speaking out and ending the massacres that They leave permanent scars on it. ” The announcement, in particular, reads:

“On April 24, 1915, the Ottoman authorities arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople. Thus began the Armenian Genocide, one of the worst massacres of the 20th century. Today we remember the one and a half million Armenians who were displaced, killed or marched to their deaths during the extermination campaign, and we mourn the tragic loss of so many lives.

Reflecting on the Armenian Genocide, we reaffirm our promise to remain vigilant against the destructive effects of hatred in all its forms. We are obliged to speak again and stop the massacres that leave permanent scars on the world. At the same time, mourning for all that we lost during the Great Genocide, we must redouble our efforts to heal and build a better, more peaceful world that we wish our children. A world where human rights are respected, where fanaticism and intolerance are not marked by the evils of our daily lives, and where people everywhere are free to live their lives with dignity and security.

This is also the moment to speak about the strength and endurance of the Armenian people. After enduring the genocide, the Armenian people were determined to build their community and culture, often in their new home and country, including in the United States. Armenian-Americans are a vital part of the United States. They make our country stronger and more dynamic, even continuing to carry with them the tragic memory of their ancestors. We recognize their pain and respect their history.

“Today, 107 years later, the Armenian people continue to pay tribute to all those Armenians who perished during the genocide.”