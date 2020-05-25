US President to donate his salary to Covid-19 relief effort – Panorama

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany introduced on Friday US President Donal Trump would donate his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) this quarter. As Time newspaper reported, the President’s quarterly salary of $100,000 will go to HHS “to develop new therapies for treating and preventing COVID-19 so that we can safely reopen.”

In the announcement, McEnany held up what seems to have been an actual test signed by Trump, with banking info, together with the routing quantity and checking account quantity.

“I give, and have given from the beginning, my entire yearly salary, $400,000 to $450,000, back to our government,” Trump himself stated on Twitter. “Last check to HHS COVID[-19] relief. My great honor.”