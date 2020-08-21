US Postmaster General testifies before Senate committee

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy informed a Republican- led Senate committee that because his arrival, the Postal Service has actually gotten rid of 700 collection boxes, of “which I had no idea that that was a process.”

When he discovered this was taking place, DeJoy informed legislators he and the management group discussed it and chose to stop the eliminations.

“When I found out about it, we socialized with the leadership team and looked at what the excitement it was creating so I decided to stop it and we’ll pick it up after the election. But this a normal process that has been around for 50 years,” DeJoy stated.

DeJoy stated there are over 140,000 collection boxes in the US, and over the last ten years, about 35,000 of them have actually been gotten rid of. He stated the choice to eliminate boxes is a “data-driven method” where USPS takes a look at usage of the post boxes, where they position brand-new post boxes and where neighborhoods are growing.

With concerns to arranging devices, DeJoy stated USPS examines its device capability before choosing to move them.

“The mail volume, you understand, is dropping extremely quickly and specifically throughout the Covid crisis. And bundle volume is growing, and when I talked with the group– when this too ended up being– got a great deal of air play, we actually are moving these devices out to make space to procedure bundles. We still have numerous these devices all over and still not any sort of drain on the capability, DeJoy stated.

” I duplicate, both the collection boxes and this device closedown I was– …