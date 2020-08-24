US Postmaster general testifies before House committee

Postal workers sort, load and deliver mail as protesters hold a “Save the Post Office” demonstration outside a United States Postal Service location in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 22. Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to testify in front of the Democritac-led House Oversight Committee this morning. DeJoy, a Republican donor and ally of President Trump, will publicly answer questions about recent changes to the US Postal Service that have been public outcry.

What sparked the controversy?

Earlier this month, postal workers across the country sounded alarms over changes DeJoy had made to USPS since taking over in June. The changes included cutting overtime and limiting post office hours, which workers said were causing massive delivery delays. With millions of Americans expected to vote by mail this November due to the coronavirus, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle began to worry this could impact the election.

While lawmakers began asking questions on changes, state officials voiced increasing concern following letters from the Postal Service to more than 40 states warning that ballots may not be delivered in time for the election. Around the same time, CNN obtained internal documents showing a reduction plan to remove nearly 700 high-volume mail sorters from postal facilities across the country.

And then came the images of iconic blue mailboxes being carted away on trucks. DeJoy and some Republicans defended the changes…