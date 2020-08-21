US postmaster general: ‘Mail-in votes will be delivered on time’



Mr DeJoy affirmed to Congress about hold-ups in shipment





The head of the US Postal Service has actually sworn the company is “fully capable and committed” to dealing with the country’s mail-in votes for November’s election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy informed legislators that postal votes will continue to be prioritised which current policy modifications were not made in effort to affect the 2020 election.

Democrats state brand-new shipment policies might cause concerns with postal votes.

The row rapidly ended up being a leading project problem in the previous 2 weeks.

Mr DeJoy, a leading Republican donor and previous logistics executive designated to lead the company in May, informed a senate panel on Friday that the shipment modifications – which have actually dramatically slowed shipment – were based on a “data-driven” evaluation of mail volume.

He resolved the Republican- led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee in the middle of a public furore to the modifications, and in the middle of issues that they were made to assist re-elect US President Donald Trump.

During the …