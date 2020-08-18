US Postal Service halts controversial changes amid voting furore

The US Postal Service has actually suspended brand-new policies that were decried as an effort to screw up the 2020 election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy stated on Tuesday he would reverse operations changes that critics state would obstruct mail-in voting.

The u-turn comes as Mr DeJoy is because of affirm to Congress and a minimum of 20 states were preparing to take legal action against.

There is an intense dispute over postal financing in 2020, as record varieties of Americans are anticipated to vote by mail.

The US Postal Service (USPS) under Mr DeJoy had actually started what it stated were cost-cutting procedures in current months.

However, in a sharp turnaround, Mr DeJoy has actually now stated that post workplace hours would not be cut, and post boxes and arranging makers would stop being gotten rid of.

Mr DeJoy, a previous Republican donor, likewise stated overtime pay would continue to be authorized to guarantee shipments get here on time.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” Mr DeJoy stated in a declaration.

What is US row over postal service about?

The advancement comes as the row over the politicisation of …