US Postal Service Files Blockchain Voting Patent Following Trump Cuts

A brand-new patent has actually been submitted by the U.S. Postal Service, or USPS, following current remarks from President Donald Trump worrying the mail service’s financing due to his battle versus mail-in voting. The patent appears to utilize Blockchain innovation to make mail-in voting a safe option to physical ballot stations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This developement releates to a voting system that also incorporates the use of cryptographic elements, such as blockchains, as are used with cryptographic currencies, to track and secure the vote by mail system,” stated a patent filing, datedAug 13, 2020.

COVID-19 still stays an international hot subject as the 2020 U.S. governmental elections draw more detailed. As an outcome, mail-in voting has actually likewise appeared as a point of contention amongst members of the nation’s political celebrations. Trump opposes the motion, and has actually presumed the concept of keeping more USPS financing due to the scenario, a CNBC post stated.