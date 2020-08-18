US postal service delays cutbacks over election fears

The US postmaster-general has actually reversed course on a series of questionable cost-cutting procedures after Democrats declared that they would prevent postal ballot in theNovember election

Louis DeJoy, a donor to Donald Trump who was selected postmaster-general this year, stated the prepared modifications– consisting of decreases in overtime hours, the variety of letter boxes, and mail processing devices– would now be carried out after theelection

The cutbacks had actually triggered Democrats to implicate Mr Trump and Republicans of trying to make use of the post workplace for political functions, as lots of states broaden postal ballot in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr DeJoy is set to affirm prior to a Senate committee on Friday, and is set up to appear prior to a House panel next week.

In a declaration on Tuesday, Mr DeJoy stated a number of the modifications were “longstanding operational initiatives” that had actually preceded his arrival at thepostal service But he acknowledged that those problems had actually been “raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic”.

He included: “To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”

He likewise stated the post workplace would be …