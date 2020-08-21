US postal chief says system can cope with election mail

US postmaster-general Louis DeJoy protected significant cuts to the US Postal Service on Friday, firmly insisting that he was not attempting to impact the November governmental election at Donald Trump’s request.

“As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time. This sacred duty is my number-one priority,” Mr DeJoy stated in a look prior to the Senate homeland security committee.

Mr DeJoy, a previous logistics executive who has actually contributed $1.2 m to the Trump project and more than $ 1.3 m to the Republican celebration, has actually come under fire for his aggressive cost-cutting procedures– consisting of lowered postal employee overtime, US letter boxes and arranging makers– which have actually resulted in mail hold-ups.

Last month, the postal service basic counsel corresponded to 46 states and Washington DC caution of possible hold-ups in processing mail- in tallies, even if they were gotten prior to the state due date.

Many Democrats have actually required Mr DeJoy’s resignation, arguing that the sweeping procedures were an effort to suppress mail- in ballot, a practice that Mr Trump has actually consistently declared is swarming with scams.

Earlier today, Mr DeJoy revealed he …