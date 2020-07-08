US position on ‘Meds Yeghern’ remains unchanged – White House – Panorama

The Trump administration’s position on Meds Yeghern, a term used when referring to the Armenian Genocide, has not changed, the White House said in a reaction to an obtain comment by the Voice of America’s Armenian service.

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that the Meds Yeghern is “a historic crime and a tragedy”, and the US “stands by the Armenian people”, the White House added.

The comments came after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany used the “Armenian Genocide” term during Monday’s press briefing.

McEnany referenced an “Armenian Genocide memorial” as she cited monuments and memorials that have been recently vandalized amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality. A sculpture honoring victims of the Armenian Genocide was vandalized in Denver in May.

“There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian Genocide Memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is vandalized,” McEnany said.

Following the official’s remarks, the Embassy of Armenia to the United States said in a Facebook post that Armenia appreciates “proper attention of the US authorities to this issue.”

“The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Armenia has already commented on the desecration of the cross-stone (khachkar) in Denver, Colorado, dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide and all crimes against humanity. We appreciate proper attention of the US authorities to this issue,” the embassy said.