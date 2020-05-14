US politician accused of racist Facebook post for the second time

An Indiana state rep has actually been accused of uploading a racist image on Facebook– for the second time.

Jim Lucas, a Republican, that has actually worked as a legislator in Indiana considering that 2012, uploaded a meme to his Facebook web page, that revealed black kids in baby diapers dance, with the post captioned: “We gon’ get free money!”

The meme was uploaded to Facebook hrs prior to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, exposed a brand-new coronavirus help bundle worth $3trn, consisting of threat pay for crucial employees.





Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake, that is running versus Greg Pence– older sibling of vice-president and also previous Indiana guv Mike Pence– in the Indiana sixth Congressional District, claimed Mr Lucas’s post does not show the ideas of the state.

Ms Lake, that is black, claimed: “It makes me want to cry. And that’s the truth. I’m just amazed. He’s a leader in our state. This is not Indiana. It’s not the best of Indiana, certainly. And it’s sickening.”

The post was likewise criticised by Jake Oakman, Indiana’s Republican speaker, that distanced the event from the remarks.

“Anyone who has followed Jim Lucas for any amount of time knows he speaks only for himself. His views are entirely his alone,” he claimed.

Indiana residence leader Todd Huston launched a declaration that resembled Mr Oakman’s objection: “The post is unacceptable and I don’t condone it.”

Mr Lucas claimed he located the image from a meme generator online, and also really felt that the language made use of mirrored just how individuals speak, according to the Associated Press

The Republican included in the Indianapolis Star that he does not think there is anything incorrect with the photo made use of.

“I don’t see anything wrong with it. People who want to find racism are going to find racism in anything,” he claimed.

Mr Lucas was likewise accused of bigotry in 2015, when he uploaded a photo of hangings with 2 nooses, under a tale concerning a black guy begging guilty to rape.

At the time, the legislator claimed that he desired death sentence to be made use of for the guy, Marquise Dozier, and also included that he had actually formerly made use of the image when describing white crooks.

He informed Fox59 in Indiana: “If that’s how they view it, there is nothing I can do about it. That was not my intent.”

Additional coverage by Associated Press.