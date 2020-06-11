US Podcast Platform Pocket Casts Says Apple Removed App From China Store

New York-based podcasting platform Pocket Casts said its app was taken down from Apple’s app store in China.

Reuters couldn’t straight away verify why the app was no further available in the store.

Pockets Casts, ranked 85th most widely used in the podcast news app section on Apple’s US web site, said on Wednesday the move was taken by Apple after intervention by Beijing’s top Internet watchdog.

Apple US officials weren’t immediately designed for comment outside regular US market hours. Reuters wasn’t immediately in a position to contact the CAC by fax utilizing the official number provided for the watchdog by the us government.

The removal comes amid growing debate over China and freedom of speech after a resurgence of activity by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, angered by Beijing’s plans to impose new security laws.

Separately US-based Chinese activists said on Thursday that Zoom Video Communications temporarily shut an account following the activists held an event to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown.

In a message on Twitter, Pocket Casts said that its app “has been removed … by Apple at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC)”.

Pocket Casts has been removed from the Chinese App store by Apple, at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China. We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, without any government censorship. As such we will not be censoring podcast content at their request. — Pocket Casts (@pocketcasts) June 11, 2020

“We were contacted by the CAC through Apple around two days before the app was removed from the store,” Pocket Casts said on Twitter.

