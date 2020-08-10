US PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa wins to deny Paul Casey first major

Morikawa ends up being the ninth gamer to win the US PGA champion on launching

-13 C Morikawa (US); -11 P Casey (Eng), D Johnson (US); -10 M Wolff, B DeChambeau, T Finau (all US), J Day (Aus); -9 J Rose (Eng), S Scheffler (US) Selected others: -7 J Rahm (Spa), -4 I Poulter (Eng); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng), B Koepka (US); -2 R McIlroy (NI); -1 J Thomas (US), T Woods (US); +3 R MacIntyre (Sco), S Lowry (Ire) Full leaderboard

American Collin Morikawa emerged from a stacked leaderboard to win the 2020 US PGA Championship after a perfect last round in San Francisco.

At one point on the back 9, 6 gamers shared the lead – however an eagle 2 on the 16 th saw Morikawa go clear.

The world number 12, playing in simply his 2nd major, carded a six-under 64 at TPC Harding Park to reach 13 under.

England’s Paul Casey was 2 shots back in a tie for 2nd with over night leader Dustin Johnson after a 66.

Like Morikawa, Matthew Wolff was another unheralded American to increase through the field on Sunday, shooting a 65 to surface on 10 under.

He connected for 4th with compatriots Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, plus Australia’s Jason Day, who all carded 66 s on a nail-biting last day that travestied issues over how competitive the year’s first major would be without any fans.

Justin Rose struck a 67 to surface a.