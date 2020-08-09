US passes 5 million coronavirus cases

As school districts throughout the nation battle to determine how– or if– to securely resume schools to instructors and trainees, the variety of coronavirus cases in the US passed 5 million on Sunday, according to the Coronavirus Research Center at Johns HopkinsUniversity And according to a Washington Post analysis, the US struck the 5 million mark simply 17 days after passing 4 millioncases

The US leads the world in the variety of coronavirus cases, accounting for almost a quarter of the 19.7 million cases worldwide. As of Sunday, Brazil was 2nd with simply over 3 million cases, followed by India at 2.1 millioncases And the US is at the top of another grim coronavirus list, according to Johns Hopkins, with more than 162,000 deaths.

While scientists at the University of Washington think case counts might have peaked in much of the hardest-hit states, they’re now predicting that the variety of coronavirus- associated deaths in the US might strike 300,000 by December, NPR reported. New York, which was hard struck in the early days of the pandemic, has the most coronavirus deaths amongst US states, at more than 32,000, followed by New Jersey at nearly 16,000 and California at more than 10,000 deaths, the Johns Hopkins information reveal.

On Saturday, President Trump signed four executive orders targeted at supplying …