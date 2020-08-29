US-Palestine lawyer files lawsuit against Haftar with ICC  – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian-American lawyer Akram Abusharar has actually submitted a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Libyan retired General Khalifa Haftar for dedicating war criminal offenses in Libya.

Abusharar intends to examine Haftar and asserts that he devoted several war criminal offenses, specifically following the discovery of mass graves in Libya.

He kept in mind that the criminal court’s jurisdiction covers criminal offenses consisting of criminal offenses against mankind, war criminal offenses and state-to-state attack.

Abusharar validated that there was a recommendation from the Security Council to the ICC in February 2011 to examine war criminal offenses associated with the Libyan case.

If the Security Council does not make a recommendation, criminal offenses in Libya can not be examined, he discussed, due to the fact that Libya is not celebration to the Rome Convention.

