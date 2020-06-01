US Open to be played at Flushing Meadows with COVID tests, according to USTA chief | Tennis News





USTA chief government Stacey Allaster says COVID-19 plans are in place for this yr’s US Open

United States Tennis Association (USTA) chief government Stacey Allaster says plans are in place for this yr’s US Open to go forward at Flushing Meadows in New York.

All sanctioned competitors has been suspended by the ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation since March and is on maintain till late July.

But quite a few totally different eventualities are being thought of for the Grand Slam in New York ought to it go forward as deliberate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charter flights to ferry gamers and restricted entourages from Europe, South America and the Middle East to New York are being seemed into as are destructive COVID-19 checks earlier than travelling.

Centralised housing, day by day temperature checks, no spectators, fewer on-court officers and no locker-room entry on apply days might additionally be made obligatory so as to curb the specter of the virus.

Arthur Ashe Stadium will host matches with out spectators ought to the match go forward later this yr

The USTA even have plans to broaden their locker rooms space by taking within the indoor courts that housed a whole lot of momentary hospital beds at the peak of New York’s coronavirus outbreak.

“We continue to be, I would say, 150 per cent focused on staging a safe environment for conducting a US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on our dates,” mentioned Allaster.

“The idea of an alternative venue, an alternative date. We’ve got a responsibility to explore it, but it doesn’t have a lot of momentum.”

Allaster added that if the board resolve to go forward with the match, it’ll be played in its typical spot on the calendar from August 31 till September 13.

The US Open is the subsequent tennis Grand Slam scheduled to return

The French Open was postponed from May to September with Wimbledon was cancelled for the primary time since 1945.

An announcement on whether or not the US Open will go forward or not is predicted to be made between mid to late June.

