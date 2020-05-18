US Open qualifying will not take place for first time in 96 years | Golf News





The coronavirus pandemic has compelled the USGA to scrap US Open qualifying

The US Open will not have qualifying for the first time since 1924.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which already has postponed the US Open at Winged Foot from June to September, has compelled the USGA into the choice.

Open qualifying is the hallmark of golf’s second-oldest championship. The USGA usually factors out that sometimes half of the 156-man discipline has to undergo both 36-hole qualifying or 18-hole and 36-hole qualifying.

It even invested in a advertising marketing campaign that was rolled out in February, titled ‘From Many, One’, as an instance that greater than 9,000 folks apply to play in the US Open, finally yielding to at least one winner.

The US Open is because of be held at Winged Foot Golf Club in September

The USGA did not announce on Monday how different gamers would change into exempt.

Among those that have but to qualify is Phil Mickelson, a runner-up six instances in the one main he has not gained.

Mickelson mentioned in February he would not ask the USGA for an exemption, and that if he did not qualify or change into exempt, he would not play. Winged Foot is the place Mickelson made double bogey on the ultimate gap in 2006 to lose by one.

The discipline presumably will be smaller due to the latemajr date, although the USGA did not point out the sector dimension in its April 6 announcement that the US Open was transferring to September 17-20 at Winged Foot, in Mamaroneck, New York.

2:22 Golf returned on Sunday with the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity occasion in Florida Golf returned on Sunday with the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity occasion in Florida

“As you can imagine, this was an incredibly difficult decision, as qualifying is a cornerstone of USGA championships,” mentioned John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of championships for the USGA.

“We take great pride in the fact that many thousands typically enter to pursue their dream of qualifying for the US Open and we deeply regret that they will not have that opportunity this year.”

Bodenhamer mentioned no qualifying offers the very best path ahead to holding the US Open.

The USGA mentioned there would not be qualifying for three different championships it will maintain this 12 months; the US Women’s Open (moved to December in Houston) and the US Amateur and US Women’s Amateur, each nonetheless scheduled for August.

The US Open, which dates to 1895, had so many gamers eager to compete in the years after World War I that it launched qualifying in 1924. Then, it went to 2 levels of qualifying in 1959, 18-hole native qualifying and 36-hole sectional qualifying.

Gary Woodland is the defending champion after his 2019 success

Ken Venturi in 1964 and Orville Moody in 1969 are the one US Open champions who obtained by means of each levels. Lucas Glover in 2009 was the final US Open champion to undergo 36-hole qualifying.

The USGA had 108 native qualifiers deliberate in 45 states and one in Canada, adopted by 12 sectional qualifiers, 9 in the US, one every in Canada, England and Japan.

When the US Open was postponed, 50 gamers have been exempt by means of varied classes, similar to previous champions the final 10 years or high 10 from final 12 months’s US Open, main champions from the final 5 years and the highest 30 gamers who reached the Tour Championship final 12 months.

The pandemic shut down golf on March 13, two months earlier than the highest 60 in the world rating would have been exempt for the US Open. The world rating has been frozen because the shutdown. It was unclear when it might resume as a result of whereas the PGA Tour is to renew on June 11, circuits in Europe, Japan and Asia have not mentioned after they would return.

The USGA, in the meantime, has misplaced 10 championships to the coronavirus. It mentioned Monday that 4 extra have been canceled the US Mid-Amateur and Women’s Mid-Amateur, and the US Senior Amateur and US Senior Women’s Amateur.