US Open: Kyle Edmund out of US Open after loss to Novak Djokovic | Tennis News





Kyle Edmund started well but was not able to maintain his level throughout

Kyle Edmund has been knocked out of US Open after losing to Novak Djokovic in the second round in New York.

The British No 2 opened with vigour and energy, however, top seed Djokovic had the experience and ability to weather the early storm and once he raised his level, Edmund could not respond and lost 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 4-6 2-6.

Djokovic, who has achieved an unbeaten run of 25 matches, marches on and will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans, will play their second-round matches on Thursday. Cameron Norrie is currently on court against Federico Coria.

In the opening set, Edmund struck the ball with purpose off both wings and commanded the tempo well on his own…