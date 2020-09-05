US Open: Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 restrictions | Tennis News





Kristina Mladenovic (left) and Timea Babos were withdrawn from the US Open females’s doubles due to COVID-19 restrictions

Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos have actually been withdrawn from the US Open ahead of their second-round match since of COVID-19 restrictions.

The match in between the front runners in the females’s doubles Mladenovic and Babos and Gabriela Dabrowski and Alison Riske vanished from the schedule and competition organisers later on verified it was due to a quarantine notification released to Mladenovic by public health authorities in Nassau County, New York.

The Frenchwoman was among the gamers who has actually been subjected to more rigid restrictions since of her close contact with Benoit …