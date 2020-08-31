US Open: Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber charge into second round | Tennis News





Karolina Pliskova was the very first to bring to justice on Arthur Ashe Stadium

Top seed Karolina Pliskova and previous champ Angelique Kerber both opened their US Open projects on Monday with straight-sets success.

The duo became part of a jam-packed the first day schedule, that included Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Petra Martic.

Serena Williams begins her mission to protect a 24th Grand Slam title on Tuesday versusKristie Ahn Johanna Konta and Heather Watson will likewise take on versus each other later that day.

Pliskova opened her account by dropping serve in her very first video game, prior to recuperating well to rapidly press previous Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.

The Czech world No 3, promoted to front runner after the withdrawals of Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep, took simply over an hour to protect her 6-4 6-0 …