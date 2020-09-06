US Open: Daniil Medvedev continues to cruise through in New York | Tennis News

Last year’s finalist has actually not lost more than 4 video games in a set, he deals with Frances Tiafoe or Marton Fucsovics in the 4th round
Third seed Daniil Medvedev continued his cruise through the US Open draw in New York on Saturday with another straight-sets success.
The Russian’s run to the final in 2015 had lots of drama however up until now he has actually not lost more than 4 video games in any set throughout 3 matches.
On the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Medvedev was in control from start to surface as he beat the American JJ Wolf, 6-3 6-3 6-2 to reach the 4th round.
“It’s good that I managed to win in three sets,” Medvedev stated on court after his success.
“Six months of not playing tennis, it’s not easy to recover from four and five-set matches. With a day off and just a three-setter, I feel good.”
Medvedev will next deal with either another American, Frances …