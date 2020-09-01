US Open: Cam Norrie defeats Diego Schwartzman in five sets at Flushing Meadows | Tennis News





Cam Norrie produced a fantastic resurgence to beat Diego Schwartzman

Britain’s Cam Norrie fought back from 2 sets to beat Diego Schwartzman as Grand Slam tennis returned for the very first time in 211 days at the US Open on Monday.

Norrie, ranked 76 in the world, smashed 39 winners and conserved 2 match points in the choosing set prior to declaring his greatest win at a Grand Slam winning 3-6 4-6 6-2 6-1 7-5 in simply under 4 hours on Court 5.

In a match including an impressive 58 break points – a US Open record – Norrie looked down and out versus the world No 13 as Schwartzman served for the match at 5-4 however plainly had little left in the tank and Norrie was once again able to claw himself level prior to taking the next 2 video games to finish up success.

Norrie stated: “I’m quite worn out. The tennis level from me wasn’t that fantastic …