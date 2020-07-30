US Open: Ashleigh Barty pulls out, Naomi Osaka set to play | Tennis News





Ashleigh Barty (left) played Naomi Osaka (right) in the China Open final in 2015

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty will avoid the US Open and the competition preceding it due to issues over the coronavirus pandemic – with 2018 champ Naomi Osaka set to play, according to her management group.

Several media reports had actually stated Osaka had actually not signed up for the competition and had actually chosen to take out of the occasion – which starts on August 31 – and will be played under rigorous bio-security procedures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the 22- year-old’s management group informed Reuters that the reports were broad of the mark which she would be taking part at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka would likewise be playing in the Western and Southern Open, which is held every year in Cincinnati however has actually been moved to New York this year and is set to start in mid-August, while Australian Barty is set to avoid both competitions.

“My team and I have decided that we won’t be travelling to the US for the Western and Southern Open and the US Open this year,” Barty stated in a declaration released by her supervisor on Thursday.

“I love both events so it was a difficult decision but there are still significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don’t feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position.”

The US Open starts on August 31 and will be kept in its normal house in Flushing Meadows, Queens, however will be played without fans in participation to restrict the spread of the infection.

Barty, the ruling French Open champ, will choose later on whether to protect her title at Roland Garros beginning in late September.

“I will make my decision on the French Open and the surrounding WTA European tournaments in the coming weeks,” she stated.

Men’s world No 1 Novak Djokovic and 23- time Grand Slam champ Serena Williams are amongst gamers anticipated to contend at the US Open regardless of issues about going through compulsory quarantine when taking a trip to Europe, which would have them miss out on competitions in Madrid and Rome ahead of Roland Garros.

