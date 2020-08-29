US Open 2020 preview: Serena Williams, Andy Murray & Novak Djokovic head Grand Slam return

Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Andy Murray are the most significant names dipping into the 2020 US Open

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 31 August – 13 September Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport site, plus day-to-day reports and analysis

Grand Slam tennis is back: however not as we understand it.

For the very first time because the world was grasped by the coronavirus pandemic, among the 4 significant competitions is happening when the US Open begins in New York on Monday.

Several leading names will not be dipping into Flushing Meadows, although there is still lots of star power in the type of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

However, they will be completing in front of empty stands at what is typically a buzzing Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

The occasion is happening inside a ‘security bubble’ that includes strenuous screening and limitations on motion of the gamers, their assistance personnel and competition authorities.

It follows instantly after the Western and Southern Open, which is typically kept in Cincinnati however relocated to Flushing Meadows to develop a two-tournament bubble.

“This is a really tough test for all the players. This is a US Open that we have never seen before,” competition director Stacey Allaster informed BBC Sport.

“I’m influenced by …