US Open: 2020 contest to be played without crowds at Winged Foot | Golf News





Gary Woodland is ruling champ at the US Open

The 120 th US Open will be played without viewers this September at Winged Foot, the USGA has actually validated.

The competition was initially set to be held from June 18-21 however was pressed back to September 17-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the standard certifying likewise not happening for the very first time in 96 years.

Organisers had actually been confident of enabling crowds into the occasion in Mamaroneck, New York, although have actually chosen that will not be possible due to continuous health and wellness issue about Covid-19

Woodland’s three-shot win in 2015 was his first significant title

“Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the U.S. Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved,” stated Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA.

“We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship. We look forward to welcoming them again to future U.S. Opens.”

Winged Foot last held the US Open in 2006

The significant ends up being the most recent prominent golf occasion to occur behind closed doors, with every PGA Tour occasion because their resumption on June 11 being held without crowds and the PGA Championship proceeding next month at TPC Harding Park without any fans.

“This will not be a typical U.S. Open in several respects,” stated John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior handling director of Championships.

“Would it have been simpler to just cancel and even move the 2020 champion instead of play it in what has been the center of the infection in our nation?Possibly But everybody at the USGA understand just how much the U.S. Open matters.

“We weren’t willing to give up on playing it at Winged Foot Golf Club so easily. We are very proud to give our competitors and champions a platform to chase their dreams. Their perseverance motivates us, in a year when such tenacity means so much.”

Phil Mickelson will have another opportunity to total golf’s Grand Slam at the US Open, an occasion he has actually ended up runner-up in 6 times

Gary Woodland will return as safeguarding champ after in 2015’s three-shot triumph over Brooks Koepka at Pebble Beach, while refunds will be provided to all customers who had actually currently purchased a ticket.

“We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19, and I am so proud of New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and bent the curve,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated. “I am happy to invite the USGA for the U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club this September.

“While the tournament will look different this year with no fans and enhanced safety protocols, this event is a welcome sight for sports fans across the country and will help restore a sense of normalcy as we build back better than before.”