US Open 2020: Borna Coric shocks No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas   – Armenian News

The match appeared all however over– to everybody however Borna Coric.

He was down 2 sets to one and behind 5- 1 in the 4th set. Somehow, at that point, the 23- year- old Croatian discovered a method to leave the mat and pull one off the greatest upsets of the U.S. Open 5 days into the Grand Slam competition.

The 27th seed rattled 6 successive video games and knocked offNo 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 6- 7 (2 ), 6-4, 4 -6, 7- 5, 7- 6 (4) at Louis Armstrong Stadium, The New York Post reports.

“I have to be honest and say that I was real lucky,” Coric stated in his on- court interview following the marathon 4- hour and thirty- 6 minute match that ended at 1:10 a.m. Saturday early morning. “I just made some unbelievable returns, and I was a little bit lucky.”

Even after losing the 4th set, Tsitsipas increased a break in the 5th, just to blow the taking place video game at 15, causing a tiebreak. He never ever led there and lost the match on his serve with the last of his 42 unforced mistakes.