US oil exports to China surge in July – Middle East Monitor

US oil exports to China increased “significantly” in July, China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) revealed the other day.

“US oil exports to China amounted to 3.67 million tonnes in July, compared to 587,000 tonnes in June,” GACC stated in a declaration.

The main administration included that Russia’s oil exports to China had actually fallen to 7.38 million tonnes in July, compared to 7.98 million tonnes the previous month.

“China’s oil imports from Iraq also dropped from 6.01 million tonnes to 5.79 million tonnes,” GACC included, keeping in mind that the nation’s oil imports from Saudi Arabia had actually decreased from 8.88 million tonnes in June to 5.36 million tonnes the list below month.

