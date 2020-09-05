US officials call for virus vigilance ahead of Labor Day weekend

The Covid-19 outbreaks that have sprung up in the US south and west this summer have continued to show signs of abating, as officials urge caution leading into the Labor Day holiday on Monday to avoid setting off a resurgence of the virus.

Hospitalisations and new cases fell further this week in some of the worst-hit states in the US sunbelt. The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Florida eased to its lowest level since the US state began tracking the data in early July. In California and Texas, active hospitalisations and the rate of coronavirus tests coming back positive over the past week have slipped to their lowest levels since at least June.

However, the latest data on Friday cast a shadow over those trends, with the US reporting 51,513 new cases over the past 24 hours, the biggest daily jump in infections since August 15. States reported a further 998 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials have warned that states in the Midwest, many of which have avoided large outbreaks since the pandemic began, could be at risk for increased spread of coronavirus, partly because of Americans visiting from harder-hit areas.

Anthony Fauci, a top adviser on the White House coronavirus task force, added to warnings that some states have begun to see an uptick in positivity…