US officially begins withdrawal from World Health Organization – Panorama

The US has given official notice of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), in the middle of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Euronews reports.

It confirmed the move to the United Nations on Tuesday, following a deterioration in the connection with the WHO, with President Donald Trump accusing the organisation of having delayed its reaction to the outbreak.

The US has undoubtedly the world’s highest death toll and total number of confirmed cases, 130,813 and 2.9 million respectively. It is currently the largest contributor to the WHO budget.

The notification will soon be effective at the conclusion of a one-year period, July 6, 2021, based on several officials in the US government – meaning the decision might be reversed under a new administration.

Trump’s said in late May that he was going to end the US’s involvement in the WHO, which he’s got accused of bowing to Chinese influence.

The move was instantly criticised by health officials and critics of the administration, including numerous Democrats who said it would cost the US influence in the worldwide arena.

Under the terms of the withdrawal, the US must meet its financial obligations to the WHO before it may be finalised. It currently owes the WHO around $200 million in current and past dues.