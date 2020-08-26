US official takes first ever direct flight from Israel to Sudan – Middle East Monitor

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, checked out the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, the other day showing up on a flight straight from Tel Aviv, Israel, in a historical relocation.

Pompeo stated on Twitter that he enjoyed to be on board the first official direct flight from Israel to Sudan.

Happy to reveal that we are on the FIRST official NONSTOP flight from Israel to Sudan! pic.twitter.com/eOXNsBAozC — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 25, 2020

The New York Times reported that the direct flight in between the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and Khartoum followed Pompeo’s aircraft gotten unique consent.

The paper’s reporter in Jerusalem, Isabel Kershner, explained the consent as “another leap on the road to normalization with Israel”.

VIEWPOINT: Sudan’s diplomacy remains in concern following the discovery of secret talks with Israel

“Pompeo’s hastily arranged Mideast tour, timed to coincide with the Republican Convention. In another hop toward normalization, his plane got permission to fly directly from Ben-Gurion Airport to Sudan. Next stop: Khartoum,” she stated.