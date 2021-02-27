US negotiator in 2015 Iran nuclear deal speaks to CNN
CNN’s Becky Anderson speaks with former US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz about the deal the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) struck with Iran that will give inspectors continued access to verify and monitor nuclear activity in the country for the next three months, potentially laying the ground work for Washington and Tehran to kick-start nuclear talks.

