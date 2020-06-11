US needs ‘more money’ due to coronavirus, Pelosi warns as she attacks McConnell for ‘taking a pause’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress and the White House will require to pass another coronavirus economic recovery bill, citing dismal projections for slow growth and slamming Senate GOP leaders for “taking a pause” on Washington’s pandemic response.

“The virus isn’t taking a pause,” the California Democrat told reporters as new infections tick up in some states, including a list which have re-opened recently. “Hunger isn’t taking a pause.”

She slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for, in her words, saying that he wants to “take a pause” on the federal coronavirus response. He has said that he wants to see how the economy reacts as more states undertake the reopening process and individuals go back to work.





“Again, to do nothing is the most expensive course of action,” Ms Pelosi said, citing Congressional Budget Office estimates that shy of another stimulus measure soon, the American economy could lose $16trn on the next 10 years and $4trn in anticipated growth over the next 12 months alone.

Talks about still another recovery bill never got started last month and also have not materialised this month. As Democrats and Republicans flirted with a new round of negotiations, both sides seemed to be moving further and further apart on key issues.

And Donald Trump and key White House aides have never taken firm positions on the contention matters, with some lawmakers questioning whether a new bill might even be voted on before both chambers leave for their annual August recess periods.

Notably, the speaker used section of her lengthy opening remarks at her weekly press conference to try linking the increasing Covid-19 cases to the national moment on race.

She panned the disproportionate amount of virus deaths in the black community, contending the Trump administration has no plan to test in minority communities.

As the White House and congressional Republicans have largely gone quiet on all things coronavirus, Ms Pelosi tried to apply some pressure.

“Real men wear masks,” she said, contending most of the country needs to keep staying home, while also wearing face coverings and practising social distancing.

