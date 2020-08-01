US Navy’s first Black female tactical jet pilot gets her ‘wings of gold’

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to work harder and fly high performance jet aircraft in the fleet,” Swegle stated. “It would’ve been nice to see someone who looked like me in this role; I never intended to be the first. I hope it’s encouraging to other people.”

Swegle ended up being the Navy’s first Black female strike pilot after finishing tactical strike training at NAS Kingsville on July 7. A strike pilot flies the Navy’s strike airplane, consisting of fighter jets like the F/A-18 Super Hornet and the F-35 C Joint Strike Fighter, or the EA-18 G Growler electronic warfare airplane.

“Lt. j.g. Swegle has proven to be a courageous trailblazer,” stated ViceAdm DeWolfe “Bullet” Miller III, the leader of Naval AirForces “She has joined a select group of people who earned Wings of Gold and answered the call to defend our nation from the air. The diversity of that group — with differences in background, skill and thought — makes us a stronger fighting force.”