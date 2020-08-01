US Navy’s first Black female tactical jet pilot gets her ‘wings of gold’

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to work harder and fly high performance jet aircraft in the fleet,” Swegle stated. “It would’ve been nice to see someone who looked like me in this role; I never intended to be the first. I hope it’s encouraging to other people.”
Swegle ended up being the Navy’s first Black female strike pilot
after finishing tactical strike training at NAS Kingsville on July 7. A strike pilot flies the Navy’s strike airplane, consisting of fighter jets like the F/A-18 Super Hornet and the F-35 C Joint Strike Fighter, or the EA-18 G Growler electronic warfare airplane.
“Lt. j.g. Swegle has proven to be a courageous trailblazer,” stated ViceAdm DeWolfe “Bullet” Miller III, the leader of Naval AirForces “She has joined a select group of people who earned Wings of Gold and answered the call to defend our nation from the air. The diversity of that group — with differences in background, skill and thought — makes us a stronger fighting force.”
Swegle’s landmark achievement follows the steps of other groundbreaking ladies and minorities in the US Navy, like Rosemary Mariner
, who ended up being the first female jet pilot in 1974, and Brenda Robinson, the first Black lady to end up being a Navy flight trainer, critic and VIP transportation pilot in the 1980’s, according to the non-profit organization Women in Aviation International
.
“I think representation is important because we are a very diverse nation,” Swegle stated in a video
launched by the Navy previously today. “I would like everyone to believe that they can achieve whatever they want to do.”
Swegle finished from the US Naval Academy in 2017 and finished preliminary flight screening at NASPensacola She finished main flight training at NAS Corpus Christi and completed her advanced strike training at NASKingsville She finished her warship credentials in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast on May 20.
Swegle will now report to Electronic Attack Squadron 129
at NAS Whidbey Island in Washington to start training as an EA-18 G Growlerpilot The squadron trains brand-new marine pilots, marine flight officers, and marine aircrewmen in electronic warfare strategies, strategies, and treatments in preparation for their fleet tasks, according to the Navy.
The EA-18 G Growler is an electronic warfare aircraft
, a specialized variation of the two-seat F/A-18 F Super Hornet fighter jet, and is based upon US carrier.