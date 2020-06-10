US Navy will ban Confederate flag on all aircraft and submarines

While some within the South see the flag as a supply of pleasure and a remembrance of its troopers who died within the Civil War, many Americans see it as an emblem of oppression and of a darkish chapter in American historical past.

Amid the protests, the army has been finishing up a mix of harm management and soul-searching on race.

The Navy’s transfer follows the Marine Corps ordering the elimination of the Confederate battle flag from all its installations, together with a ban on depicting the flag on mugs and automobile bumpers.

In a reversal, an Army official stated Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy was open to having a bipartisan dialog about renaming Army bases named for Confederate leaders. Fort Hood, Texas, for instance, is known as for General John Bell Hood.

Also on Tuesday, the US Senate confirmed General Charles Brown as the primary African-American army service chief, voting unanimously to make him chief of workers of the Air Force.