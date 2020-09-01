US Navy plane crashes in Virginia; crew found alive

The crew of the Navy E-2 Hawkeye was from Norfolk, Virginia, according to Patrick Gordon, public affairs officer atNaval Air Station Patuxent River

“The E-2 crashed at approximately 3:50 p.m. The two pilots and two crewmembers bailed out of the aircraft safely through the main cabin door,” utilizing parachutes they are needed to use onboard, according to the Naval Air Force public affairs workplace. “At the time of the crash, the E-2 was conducting a training flight.”

Initial reports revealed no structural damage or workers injuries on the ground due to the accident, the workplace included, and the reason for the crash is being examined.