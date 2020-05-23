US Navy claims success with laser weapon that can destroy drones mid-flight

A high-energy laser weapon which can destroy an aircraft mid-flight has been successfully tested by the US Navy, its Pacific Fleet has said.

Video footage and images released by military top brass show a beam emanating from the USS Portland ship which appears to take out a drone.

The power of the weapon was not disclosed as part of the revelation but a 2018 report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies said it was expected to be a 150-kilowatt machine.





In effect, that means it could be deployed to wipe out drones and small boats with a single strike.

“With this new advanced capability, we are redefining war at sea,” said Captain Karrey Sanders, commanding officer of the Portland, in a statement.

He added that such lasers – called directed energy weapons or DEWs – could now be developed to be highly effective defences across a range of American navy ships.

Eventually it is also hoped so-called laser cannons could be deployed to destroy long-range missiles already in mid flight – essentially neutralising the most advanced means of attack currently available to any potential enemy anywhere in the world.

“By conducting advanced at sea tests against UAVs and small crafts, we will gain valuable information on the capabilities of the Solid State Laser Weapons System Demonstrator against potential threats,” said Capt Sanders.

“The Navy’s development of DEWs like the Laser Weapons System Demonstrator provide immediate warfighter benefits and provide the commander increased decision space and response options.”

According to the navy, the weapon system is being developed due to “an increasing number of threats” that include UAVs, armed small boats, and adversary intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems. Although China was not mentioned, the fact the testing was carried out in the Pacific would appear to carry its own message.

The Navy has used other laser weapon systems on its ships, including its 30-kilowatt class Laser Weapon System (LaWS) aboard the USS Ponce – but it is said the new weapon is its most powerful DEW yet.