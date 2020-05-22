US naval base shooting was ‘terrorism related’, FBI says

Image copyright

The suspect tried to drive by the base's gated entrance earlier than opening fireplace





A shooting at a Texas naval base that wounded one sailor and left the suspected gunman lifeless was “terrorism related”, the FBI mentioned on Thursday.

At about 06:15 native time, the suspect tried to drive by a gated entrance to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi earlier than opening fireplace, putting a sailor.

But the sailor was capable of elevate a safety barrier to dam the automobile, officers informed the Associated Press.

There is a doable second suspect nonetheless at giant, authorities mentioned.

“We have a potential second related person of interest at large in the community, but we would encourage the public to remain calm,” FBI Supervisory Special Agent Leah Greeves mentioned at a information convention on Thursday.

The injured sailor was handled in hospital for a minor harm and has been discharged, in accordance with authorities.

Authorities haven’t but named the suspect, who died on the scene, however he has been broadly named in US media as Adam Alsahli.

The FBI has decided that Thursday’s shooting was terror associated, Ms Greeves mentioned, however didn’t elaborate on how authorities made this evaluation or point out a possible motive.

“We are working diligently with our state, local and federal partners on this investigation, which is fluid and evolving,” she mentioned.

The FBI’s Houston subject workplace has taken the lead on the investigation. Officials are nonetheless working to course of the crime scene.

The Justice Department informed the New York Times that “electronic media” had been discovered, that means the suspect’s good telephone or different gadget might have been recovered amid the continued probe.

The base was on lockdown for about 5 hours after the incident, however was lifted shortly earlier than midday native time.

The facility had the same incident in December of final yr. A person pleaded responsible to destruction of US authorities property and possession of a stolen firearm after driving his truck right into a barricade on the station, in accordance with the Associated Press.

And Thursday’s assault comes simply days after the FBI introduced that the member of the Royal Saudi Air Force who killed three sailors at a Florida naval station in December had labored with al-Qeaeda within the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in planning the assault.

According to the FBI, the gunman who was killed by authorities after shooting 11 individuals, had been radicalised earlier than arriving in Florida for a three-year aviation course the US navy hosts for allied overseas servicemen.