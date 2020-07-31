US national shot dead in Pakistan courtroom during blasphemy trial

Tahir Ahmed Naseem, 47, died on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, following a member of people walked in to the courtroom and opened fire in front of the judge, according to officials. His attacker was arrested at the scene.

Naseem was on trial on charges of blasphemy after allegedly claiming to be a prophet, a crime punishable by death or life imprisonment under the Pakistan penal code.

In a statement, the US State Department said officials were “shocked, saddened, and outraged” by Naseem’s death. The statement said that Naseem had been “lured to Pakistan from his home in Illinois by individuals who then used Pakistan’s blasphemy laws to entrap him.” It did not offer any more detail. Naseem had been receiving consular assistance since his arrest in 2018.

“We extend our condolences to the family of Tahir Naseem, the American citizen who was killed today inside a courtroom in Pakistan,” the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a separate statement posted online Thursday. “We urge Pakistan to take immediate action and pursue reforms that will prevent such a shameful tragedy from happening again.”

According to a spokesperson for Peshawar police, the alleged killer told Naseem that he was an “enemy of religion” and deserved to be killed before opening fire. Police are investigating how the suspect surely could enter the court room with a loaded weapon. Security guards are usually stationed outside court buildings and police guard individual court rooms. Guns are difficult to obtain in Pakistan — civilians can’t purchase a weapon or carry one with out a valid license. Members of the public will also be typically banned into local court rooms, such as the one where Naseem was shot. Blasphemy linked violence The case has once more highlighted the tensions within the country’s strict blasphemy laws, which have been connected to a number of violent acts, including at least one lethal shooting in recent years. International human rights groups have widely condemned regulations, which critics allege is employed disproportionately against minority religious groups also to go after journalists critical of the Pakistani religious establishment. According to a country-specific report by non-profit group Human Rights Watch last year, at least 17 people remain on death row over blasphemy allegations. Most are members of religious minorities. However, violence against those who criticize the blasphemy law has already established a “ chilling effect ” on efforts to reform the legislation, HRW said. There are also fears that hardline Islamist groups may wind up hailing Naseem’s attacker as a hero, as they have inked in yesteryear to killers of those linked to blasphemy charges. In 2010, Christian mother-of-five Asia Bibi was convicted of blasphemy and sentenced to death. The following year, the governor of Punjab province, Salman Taseer, was shot dead by their own bodyguard for voicing support for Bibi and for condemning the country’s stringent blasphemy laws. His killer, Mumtaz Qadri, instantly surrendered to police and was later executed. But to many hardline Islamists, Qadri was a martyr, and his grave became a shrine for anyone supporting Asia Bibi’s death sentence. After the Supreme Court acquitted Bibi in 2018, Maulana Sami ul Haq, a Pakistani political and religious leader known as the “father of the Taliban,” was assassinated for calling for the reversal of its decision. At the time, Rabia Mehmood, a former Amnesty International researcher, said Bibi’s case became so divisive as the Pakistani government had did not take measures to curb “the campaign of hate and violence incited by certain groups in the country.”





