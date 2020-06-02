US National Guard: More than 17,000 members activated in 23 states

That represents roughly the identical variety of energetic responsibility troops deployed in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

As of Monday, almost half of the US has activated guard members to answer civil unrest.

On prime of the District of Columbia, the 23 states which have activated the National Guard are: Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Additionally, about 45,000 National Guard members are supporting the Covid-19 response throughout all 50 states, three territories and D.C., bringing the overall variety of activated National Guard troopers and airmen to 66,700.