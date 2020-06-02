US National Guard: More than 17,000 members activated in 23 states

That represents roughly the identical variety of energetic responsibility troops deployed in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
As of Monday, almost half of the US has activated guard members to answer civil unrest.
On prime of the District of Columbia, the 23 states which have activated the National Guard are: Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
President Donald Trump stated Monday in the Rose Garden that the United States is taking new measures to quell riots throughout the United States.
“First we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country,” Trump stated, including that he is strongly advisable to governors to deploy the National Guard to “dominate the streets.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who licensed as much as 3,000 National Guard troops on Saturday, tweeted, “These highly trained citizen soldiers will partner (with) law enforcement to preserve peace and protect Georgians in every corner of our great state.”
On Sunday, Kemp shared footage of army automobiles lined up and retweeted photographs posted by Georgia National Guardsmen coaching with shields and batons in their arms.