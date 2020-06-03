US must take hard look at its ‘tragic failures’, says George Bush

Former president George W Bush referred to as on the US to take a hard look at its “tragic failures,” citing racial injustice in America in an announcement addressing protests which have engulfed the nation up to now week.

“It remains a shocking failure that many African-Americans, especially young African-American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country,” Bush stated within the assertion expressing anguish over the demise of George Floyd.

The killing has unleashed a nationwide wave of civil unrest in contrast to any seen within the US because the 1968 assassination of rights chief Martin Luther King Jr.

“This tragedy – in a long series of similar tragedies – raises a long overdue question: How do we end systemic racism in our society?” Bush wrote. “It is time for America to examine our tragic failures.”

