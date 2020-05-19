US moves against freed prisoners might damage prisoner swap talks – Middle East Monitor

Member of Hamas Political Bureau Musa Dodeen has warned that American moves against freed Palestinian prisoner Ahlam Al-Tamimi might undermine efforts to succeed in prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

His remarks got here following a letter signed by seven American congressmen despatched to the Jordanian embassy in Washington requesting Al-Tamimi be handed over to Israel for retrial.

Al-Tamimi, who was convicted over the 2001 bombing of a Jerusalem pizzeria, was freed ten years later as a part of a mass prisoner trade to safe the discharge of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

READ: MP requires Jordan to not extradite freed Palestinian prisoner to US

Dodeen described the congressmen’s measure as “racist” and a part of a “stray policy”, stressing that Al-Tamimi is a Palestinian freedom fighter who’s revered by the Jordanian the Palestinian peoples.

He careworn that the American measure is a “new aggression on the Palestinian resistance and the Palestinian people, as well as an aggression on Jordanian sovereignty.”

He added that this transfer would result in the resistance groups to alter the circumstances of prisoner swap talks with the occupation.