US military plane crashes into Iraqi base, no fatalities reported – Armenian News

A US military plane crashed into an Iraqi military base north of the capital on Monday with out inflicting fatalities, Al Arabiya reviews, citing the US-led coalition.

Separately, a rocket landed on the periphery of Baghdad airport, the Iraqi military stated, with out offering additional particulars. There have been no reported casualties or damages.

The crash of the C130 in Iraq’s Camp Taji injured 4 servicemen and was deemed an accident, spokesman for the US-led coalition Myles Caggins informed the Associated Press.

Caggins stated the plane had overshot the runway and crashed into a wall leading to injury to the plane and a small fireplace.

“Four service members on the plane sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at Camp Taji’s medical facility,” Caggins stated in a press release after the incident. “Enemy activity is not suspected; the incident remains under investigation.”